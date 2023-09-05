“PRO EXCHANGE”: the share of buyers of housing in the Moscow region from the regions increased to 30.4%

Residents of the regions rushed to buy apartments in the Moscow region – the share of buyers from cities far from the capital has increased dramatically. Such data are provided by the analysts of the agency “PRO EXCHANGE” in their study, writes “Russian newspaper”

In 2022, according to experts, 48.9 percent of transactions in the primary market of the Moscow Region were concluded with residents of the capital, 31.7 percent with residents of the Moscow Region, and 19.4 percent with residents of other regions. In 2023, the share of Muscovites decreased to 31.2 percent, the share of residents of the region increased to 38.4 percent, and regional buyers jumped to 30.4 percent.

In absolute terms, the number of transactions with Muscovites has not changed much, the demand for housing from residents of the Moscow region has increased by 2.35 times, and from representatives of other regions – more than three times, analysts say.

Residents of the Rostov region showed the greatest interest in new buildings near Moscow – residents of this region bought out 6.1 percent of all apartments sold in the region. Among the most active buyers were also residents of Samara (4.8 percent of transactions), Belgorod (3.9 percent), Tula (3.7 percent), Smolensk (3.7 percent) and Leningrad regions (3.6 percent).

Earlier it was reported that dachas in the Moscow region have risen in price – over the year they have grown in price by 14 percent. The average price of an object in August reached 2 million rubles. According to experts, suburban areas have become the most affordable format for suburban housing.