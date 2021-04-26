A fifth of employers in Russia will continue to work from May 4 to May 7, another 54 percent have not yet decided. This attitude towards non-working days in May was revealed by participants in the Headhunter study. RIA News…

So, more than half of employers have not yet decided whether their companies will work from May 1 to May 10 or make these days a day off for their employees.

At the same time, the shares of employers who will work according to the previously adopted calendar of working days or leave for the May holidays were equally divided, amounting to 23 percent.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared all days from 1 to 10 May non-working. He signed the corresponding decree on the evening of April 23. Thus, the Russians will rest for 10 days on holidays. The first working day will be Tuesday, May 11th. April 30 will be a pre-holiday day, the working day will be shorter by one hour. Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from 1 to 3 and from 8 to 10 May.