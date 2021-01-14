Russian tourists have revealed the secrets of planning a vacation during the coronavirus pandemic and talked about how they prepare for a vacation in the current conditions. This is stated in the results of a study of the travel booking service “Tutu.ru”, received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the data received, about 42 percent of travelers, before leaving, are interested in the situation in the city or region where they are going, and the restrictive measures introduced there.

In particular, of these, 20 percent of respondents read the news, 11 percent scout the real situation with local acquaintances, 9 percent check the statistics on infections, and another 2 percent read reviews of those who are currently at the selected destination.

At the same time, the remaining 58 percent of the study participants prefer not to prepare for travel in the face of the COVID-19 outbreak and do not look for any additional information – “they just go and that’s it.”

On January 13, Russian tour operators have calculated a key date after which it will be possible to judge the fate of the holiday season of this year in the context of the coronavirus pandemic – we are talking about March 1. In general, according to experts, this year there are two scenarios for the functioning of the tourist market: the first implies active vaccination around the world and a gradual decline in the outbreak of COVID-19, and the second – a slow pace or lack of effect from vaccinations and another loss of the season in terms of travel …