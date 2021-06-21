The Russians were exposed to the main schemes of divorce for money in restaurants and cafes. Svetlana Petropolskaya, a lawyer at Urvista, spoke about this. Her words are quoted by the Prime agency.

According to the specialist, some establishments, under the guise of the absence of a bank terminal, require payment for the order exclusively in cash. There may be several reasons for this approach – from savings on the maintenance of payment terminals, to “gray” tax evasion schemes, the expert clarified.

The lawyer also spoke about the substitution of expensive food and drinks. “The fraudulent scheme works as follows: a visitor orders, for example, an expensive cognac, but in fact gets a much cheaper version, diluted with a few ice cubes or other alcohol. And clients who are little versed in alcohol can rarely distinguish a substitution, ”the lawyer explained.

“As practice shows, many visitors do not even notice the difference and pay, accordingly, more,” concluded Petropolskaya.

