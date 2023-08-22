ATOR: holidays in Turkey in September will cost from 92.5 thousand rubles

Russian tourists were told the cost of holidays in Turkey on an all-inclusive basis in September. Data shared in the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

So, according to the organization, weekly package tours from Moscow to Antalya at the beginning of the month will cost from 92.5 thousand to 100 thousand rubles for two. For such a price, you can book a three-star hotel with meals.

Weekly tour packages with a flight and accommodation in Antalya in a four-star hotel in early autumn will cost from 95 thousand to 108 thousand rubles for two.

At the same time, for a vacation in a five-star all-inclusive hotel in Antalya, you will have to pay from 115,000 to 143,000 rubles for two.

The ATOR website also notes that in mid-September, prices in most hotels will increase by 13-16 percent, and at the end of the month a slight decrease in the cost of rest is expected.

Earlier, tour operators said that holidays in Thailand became available to Russian tourists at a better price – there is a 30 percent reduction in cost compared to the usual summer season. So, the cheapest tour to the resort country in August from Intourist will cost Russians 109 thousand rubles for two.