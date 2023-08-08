Cleaning specialist Goncharova advised to fold the blanket into a roll before washing

Author of the blog “Love and life hacks. Useful tips” Lyubov Goncharova revealed to the Russians the right way to wash blankets. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication “City”.

Before loading the blanket into the car, the cleaning specialist suggested folding it into a roll. At the same time, she noted that duvets should be washed in the delicate wash mode and at a temperature not exceeding 30 degrees.

After that, Goncharova stated that this bedding should be dried only on a flat surface. “You can put towels down to soak up excess moisture. It is also worth periodically turning the product over and whipping, ”the interlocutor of the publication clarified.

