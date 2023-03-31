Trichologist Yulia Nagaitseva urged to dry hair not at the maximum temperature

Russian trichologist and dermatovenereologist Yulia Nagaitseva revealed the correct way to dry hair with a hairdryer. She spoke about this in a radio interview. Sputnik.

Modern devices, unlike devices of past generations, make this process safe due to exposure to an intense air stream, the expert noted. The main thing, according to her, is not to set the maximum temperature. “This applies not so much to the hair shafts as to the scalp: very often, when they try to dry the head quickly and use high temperature, they dry out the skin. Because of this, there is a feeling of tightness, itching or dandruff. A burn is also possible, ”the doctor explained.

At the same time, she pointed out that not only thermal protection prevents hair damage, but also balms and leave-in fluids, which create a similar film on the strands. At the same time, the specialist urged not to go to bed with wet hair, since in this case an environment is created for the appearance of pathogenic microflora. “Therefore, it is best to dry the hair at least a little, but in the root zone. It is not necessary to dry along the length, ”Nagaitseva called.

Earlier in March, Russian dermatologist, trichologist, cosmetologist Tatyana Egorova named the causes of hair electrification and ways to avoid it. To cope with this problem will help change the headgear and comb and proper care of the strands. So, the latter should include nourishing and moisturizing serums, the doctor noted.