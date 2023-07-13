VKontakte: 44 percent of study participants practice separate waste collection

VKontakte conducted a study on environmental habits, which found that more than half of the respondents (56 percent) are familiar with the concept of conscious consumption. This is stated in the press release received by Lente.ru.

In addition, 44 percent of survey participants practice separate waste collection, and 95 percent believe that environmental issues are important and require attention. In the list of the most important environmental problems, respondents included pollution of the seas, oceans and air; waste growth; deforestation; excess plastic and the extermination of wild animals.

Two separate groups participated in the survey: a random sample of social network users and subscribers of specialized eco-communities – a total of a thousand people from all over Russia. The study showed that the second category of participants is significantly higher in introducing eco-practices into their lives. Most of all, women are interested in the topic of ecology, and the least of all are teenagers under 17 years old.

Responding to the requests of the eco-audience, VKontakte launched the Ecological mini-application on the VK Mini Apps platform, which will help develop environmental habits and take care of nature. So, inside you can find guides on recycling, materials about responsible consumption and useful eco-tips.

“When we conducted a study on involvement in the topic of ecology and responsible consumption, we realized that this topic worries people. More than 95 percent of VKontakte users consider the eco-topic important. Then VKontakte came up with a service that, in a pleasant and unobtrusive way, helps to develop eco-habits,” said Evgenia Zibareva, VKontakte Business Development Director.

It is noted that the most affordable way to improve the environmental situation, according to 72 percent of respondents, is separate waste collection.