The head of the Center for Legal Assistance to Citizens in the Digital Environment, Lyudmila Kurovskaya, revealed to Russians a way to protect intimate photos and videos from being leaked to the network. Her comment leads News.ru.

According to Kurovskaya, users themselves create files that can harm their reputation. “Therefore, I recommend not recording or storing such photos and videos, if possible, especially if you are not sure that you can guarantee their safety,” she stressed.

The expert noted that personal files that are stored in cloud storage or on hacked devices, such as a computer, phone and tablet, are at risk. At the same time, as Kurovskaya clarified, periodically leaks occur not because of hackers, but because of people who are personally acquainted with the victim.

The head of the Legal Aid Center recalled that personal photos are protected by law, and therefore attackers can be held accountable. “You cannot publish photos and videos of your participation without your consent, with the exception of a few cases, for example, when shooting is carried out in public places and at public events,” she said.

Kurovskaya added that if personal photos or videos are found on the Internet, the victim can contact the administration of the resource where intimate files are stored, demanding that they be deleted. According to her, if the user knows the name of the attacker who leaked his data, then he can file a lawsuit. In addition, you can write a complaint to Roskomnadzor, the expert added.

Earlier, Kaspersky Lab analysts told Russians about ways to protect their personal data. In particular, experts said that it is necessary to regularly update applications and the entire operating system on their devices, as well as come up with unique passwords for accounts.