A suitcase with a children’s gift from the Kremlin tree, dated 1957, prompted Russians to remember. Users discussed what they were given for the New Year in Soviet times. They talked about it in Facebook-group “Moscow – that!”.

Many commentators noted that they remember suitcases with sweets that were handed out at Christmas trees. Some added that they keep them to this day. “Threads and sewing accessories were stored in it, then, after 12 years, when it got shabby, it migrated to the garage”, “And I have a square chest. Lives in a country house. It contains threads, needles and other things for needlework”, “I still take care of it,” users shared.

Muscovites said that chests, jars and boxes of sweets were among the most desired and favorite gifts of Soviet children. “Usually we went to Christmas trees five to seven times every year,” one of the wearers noted. The woman said that Christmas trees with performances, contests and gifts left such a vivid impression in her memory that she still sometimes dreams of her.

Earlier, the Russians remembered the Kremlin tree for excellent students. Users said that once a ticket to such an event was a reward for selected students.