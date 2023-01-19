Izvestia: REO will propose to legally ban the disposal of waste into the sewer

The Russian environmental operator plans to submit an initiative to the Ministry of Construction, according to which Russians will be prohibited from throwing household and food waste into the sewer at the legislative level. Violators will face sanctions write “Izvestia” with reference to the letter of the REO to the department.

It is noted that it is the Ministry of Construction of the REO that will be offered to find a way to punish Russians for throwing garbage into the sewer. The organization explained that specialists are increasingly faced with a similar problem. First of all, it should be solved by informing Russians about the proper use of housing.

“Waste that has entered the sewer is collected in large piles and blocks the way for sewage, so the pipeline is clogged. This leads to additional costs,” said Denis Butsaev, Director General of the REO.

In addition, the REO will propose to the Ministry of Construction to find ways to prevent waste from being dumped into the public utilities system. Now the company is creating a mechanism that will reduce the generation of waste and improve the infrastructure for recycling and bringing recyclable materials into circulation.

Previously, the Russians were given advice on handling garbage after the holidays. In particular, the REO urged citizens to refuse disposable tableware and sort waste.