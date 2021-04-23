The federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus promised the Russians to report on the number of flights to Egyptian resorts in the second half of May. It is reported by TASS…

“The working group has come to the conclusion about the possibility of opening flights to the Egyptian resort cities of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh,” the message says. It is noted that the issue of the number of flights to these cities will be decided at a meeting of the operational headquarters to prevent the import and spread of coronavirus.

On April 23, the Presidents of Egypt and Russia Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Vladimir Putin agreed to resume flights to Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. It was decided to launch flights between Russia and Egypt in full.