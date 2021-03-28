The Russians were predicted the onset of a warm summer season with an average temperature just above the climatic norm. This forecast was shared by the leading expert of the Phobos weather center, Evgeny Tishkovets, reports URA.RU.

The meteorologist said the average temperature for the season will be one to two degrees above normal. According to him, ideal weather is predicted in the central part of Russia.

“The summer will be good enough. I would call it peach, ”said the forecaster.

As Tishkovets added, a slight deficit of precipitation is expected in July. Nevertheless, the specialist positively assessed the weather conditions for the ripening of the crop.

On March 27, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised that the next four days in Moscow there will be sunny weather without precipitation, which will allow residents to enjoy the smell of spring. According to the agency, temperatures can reach ten degrees above zero.