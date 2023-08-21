VTsIOM: Russians expect the dollar exchange rate at 97 rubles in a year

According to the Russians, the dollar exchange rate in three months on average will be at the level of 95 rubles, and in a year – at around 97 rubles. This is evidenced by the results of a July poll conducted by analysts of the All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion (VTsIOM).

The survey was conducted on July 29, 2023. It was attended by 1.6 thousand Russians over the age of 18. Citizens were asked to give a short-term and long-term forecast for the dollar against the ruble. A specific value after three months was named by 57 percent of respondents, after a year – 38 percent.

In general, against the backdrop of fluctuations in the market, the interest of Russians in exchange rates has grown. 58 percent of citizens view quotes with varying frequency, which turned out to be seven percentage points more than in June. Every fifth citizen closely monitors the fluctuations in the market, on a less regular basis – 38 percent. At the same time, 42 percent of Russians are not interested in exchange rates at all.

Earlier, Professor of the Pompeu Fabra Institute Ruben Enikolopov considered the deficit of the federal budget of Russia the main obstacle to the strengthening of the ruble. Prior to this, high levels of government spending called among the main reasons for the devaluation and the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina. As of 11:45 Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was at around 94.3 rubles, the euro – at the level of 102.7 rubles.