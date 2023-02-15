Shortage of clothes expected in Russia due to the crisis of the textile industry in Turkey

A shortage of clothes is expected in Russia due to the consequences of the earthquake in the southeastern part of Turkey. Such predictions are published by administrators. Telegram-Mash channel based on data Turkish Manufacturers Association.

According to published information, the factory buildings were not damaged, but some companies temporarily closed due to casualties among the staff. In addition, the factory premises are currently being used as centers for victims of natural disasters. At the same time, some enterprises returned to work, but at a level of 20-25 percent of their previous indicators.

For these reasons, there is a crisis in the local textile industry in Turkey. For example, yarn exporters in India cannot contact their customers to whom they have previously supplied products. In addition, the Koton brand, whose stores are open in Russia, has already canceled the delivery of goods abroad, while other retailers are still assessing the risks.

It is known that the Colin’s brand, which also operates in Russia, has already received goods for the coming season, but they do not give forecasts about the next collections. At the same time, LC Waikiki plans to load factories in other countries in order to maintain the usual supply volumes.

On February 6, Turkey was hit by earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6. It was reported that they became the strongest since 1939, and the World Health Organization recognized the earthquake in this country and Syria as the strongest natural disaster in the century in the European region.