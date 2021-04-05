The ultraviolet radiation (UV) index will begin to reach dangerous levels around May, in the south of Russia – in mid to late April. I warned about the dangerous sun TASS scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand.

The most dangerous radiation comes from when the sun is high in the sky, he said. “Now only recently passed the day of the vernal equinox, the sun is still not rising,” – explained the forecaster.

He advised Russians to enjoy the April sun as it is safe. “There is little ultraviolet radiation in it, the April tan is useful, unlike the June one, for example,” added the meteorologist.

Earlier, Wilfand spoke about the threat of summer drought in several Russian regions. We are talking about the South and North Caucasian Federal Districts, as well as the south of the Central Black Earth Region: Voronezh and Tambov Regions. The risk was formed due to a deficiency of productive moisture in the soil.

If the UV index is high, you should use a protective cream, stay in the shade at midday and wear long sleeves. At an extreme index, it is better to stay at home during the midday hours.