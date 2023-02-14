Turk.Estate: Russians bought more real estate in Turkey than Iranians and Iraqis in total

In 2022, Russians purchased more real estate in Turkey than citizens of Iran and Iraq combined in the same period. The fact that the Russians overtook the two former leaders in the purchase of housing in the popular beach country combined was reported to Lente.ru by experts from the Turk.Estate portal.

According to experts, over the past year, the Russians bought 16.3 thousand lots in Turkey. In turn, residents of Iran, who took second place among foreign buyers, registered 8.2 thousand properties in a foreign country, and residents of Iraq, located in third place, – 6.2 thousand. In 2021, these two countries accounted for 19.4 thousand contracts in Turkey.

Experts noted that compared to 2021, when the Russians concluded 5.3 thousand transactions, in 2022 the positive dynamics was 203.25 percent. They added that in December last year, the number of transactions decreased by 6.67 percent compared to November, reaching a figure of 2.4 thousand lots. At the same time, in the twelfth month of 2022, the number of contracts was 171.52 percent higher than in December 2021.

In February, it became known that in January 2023, housing prices in Turkey increased by 8-10 percent. Point Property Turk Estate specified that an apartment of 60 square meters in Antalya cost 140 thousand euros, in Istanbul they asked for about 200 thousand euros for a similar object.