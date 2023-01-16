Bloomberg: Russians have become leaders among foreign homebuyers in Dubai

In 2022, Russians have become leaders among foreign homebuyers in Dubai (United Arab Emirates, UAE). About it informs Bloomberg, citing a study by brokerage Betterhomes.

The top five foreign buyers of real estate in the popular resort, which were overtaken by Russian citizens, included the British, Indians, Italians and French. The Chinese did not hit the top positions of the ranking due to covid restrictions on foreign travel, but in 2023, analysts expect a surge in investor activity from this country.

In 2021, the leaders in the number of housing transactions in Dubai were Indians, followed by the British and Russians. The sharp increase in the interest of the latter in real estate in the largest city of the UAE is associated with the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine – real estate in Dubai turned out to be a reliable way to invest in the face of economic uncertainty.

According to Betterhomes, in 2022, 86,000 real estate transactions were concluded in Dubai – this figure was a record since 2009, when 80,000 transactions were concluded. The total value of real estate sold reached 208 billion dirhams ($56.6 billion), which is almost 80 percent more than in 2021. At the same time, housing has risen in price by about 11 percent over the year, experts say.

In October 2022, Russians overtook all foreign homebuyers in Turkey.