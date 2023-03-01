In Russia, it was allowed to demand the recalculation of fees for garbage collection at the time of departure

Since March 1, residents of apartment buildings in Russia have been allowed to demand recalculation of fees for garbage collection if they are away and do not use this utility service – for example, during a vacation or business trip. The corresponding changes follow from decrees government, signed in mid-November 2022.

In order for the fee to be revised, tenants will need to write an application to their management company. It will also be necessary to attach supporting documents – these can be air tickets or tourist vouchers, the government explained in the fall.

There is one more condition: in order to pay less, citizens need to be absent from their apartment for more than five days in a row. Recalculation of the fee, moreover, is possible for those houses where tariffs are calculated based on the number of registered ones, and for those where the area of ​​u200bu200bresidential premises is taken into account.

The export of municipal solid waste, as well as other public services, has risen in price in Russia since December 1 last year. Tariff indexation was supposed to take place on July 1, 2023, but the Ministry of Economic Development postponed it to the last month of 2022.