A drop in the speed of devices connected to your home Wi-Fi indicates that someone else is using the network. This was announced on April 24 by the head of the Wi-Fi direction of the Dom.ru telecom provider Vyacheslav Burkhaylo.

“The more devices online, the lower the speed of the Internet on each of them. And if the device is located far away, behind obstacles – concrete walls, iron doors – then the router tries to “reach out” to it and provide a reliable connection, while the coverage inside your apartment may decrease, ”he told the radio Sputnik.

To check for an unauthorized connection, you need to go to the browser on the IP address of the device, which is indicated on the factory label. In the “connected devices” or “Wi-Fi clients” section, gadgets that use the Internet connection will be listed.

“A modern router, as a rule, has an application for a smartphone, which indicates the type of connected devices – TV, smartphone, tablet, and so on. This list can be compared with the number of your gadgets,” the expert noted.

To prevent unwanted connections, you must set a complex password that the program cannot guess.

“80% of Wi-Fi passwords are too simple, people don’t want to bother. This is convenient, but insecure: the password guesser will quickly guess a simple combination. Therefore, the password should be complex, consisting of letters in lower and return cases, numbers and, preferably, symbols. It is important. You can write it down on a piece of paper so you don’t forget. After changing the password, reconnect all your devices to Wi-Fi and check the number of gadgets in the router settings,” Burkhailo said.

Earlier, on April 13, Pavel Myasoedov, director of the IT Reserve company, said that smart electronic devices can carry great risks for users’ personal data. He urged not to place “smart” gadgets in work areas or the bedroom and not to discuss confidential topics in their presence.