Undesirable professions for their children were named by participants in a survey by the educational company MAXIMUM Education, the results of which are at the disposal of Moslenta. In the top three were the professions of a janitor (13 percent of respondents were against), a handyman (11 percent) and an orderly (9.5 percent).

“The most unattractive creative specialty for their children, parents considered the career of an artist and actor. The list includes the work of a waiter, driver, courier, administrator and hairdresser (9 percent),” the study says.

At the same time, the most desirable professions for children, the Russians called specialties from the IT-sphere (“For” were 29 percent of respondents), entrepreneurship (10 percent) and work in the public service (8.5 percent).

