Expert Vasiliev warned about the health dangers of cheap paints

Some inexpensive materials, including foam and cheap paints, can be hazardous to human health. About this in a conversation with Izvestia warned founder and general director of the Glavsnab company, construction expert Fedor Vasiliev.

The expert called polystyrene foam one of the most toxic building materials in repairs and decoration. He recommended against using it for residential purposes. The material releases styrene, which is a carcinogen and irritates mucous membranes, Vasiliev added.

Cheap paints are also hazardous to health because they contain mercury compounds, lead and toxic industrial waste. Such materials are also not suitable for residential premises, the specialist is sure.

He warned that you can be poisoned by paint even when it has already dried, just by being in the room. “Continuous contact with these substances can provoke an allergic reaction, lead to headaches and even cause the development of cancer,” the expert warned.

In addition, cheap linoleum, laminate and vinyl wallpaper are toxic. Despite their moisture resistance and ease of cleaning, such materials are undesirable for use in children’s rooms, kitchens, as well as bathrooms and restrooms – in all warm, damp and poorly ventilated areas. When exposed to heat and moisture, these materials release dioxin, cadmium, phenol, phthalates, formaldehyde and other highly toxic substances. Using them in rooms where people are constantly present can lead to chronic poisoning, as well as severe diseases of the respiratory tract and nervous system.

The expert added that not all building materials are toxic. He advised Russians to be careful about their choice. For example, in the case of paints and laminates, he advised paying attention to the emission class, that is, the amount of formaldehyde. In Russia, the recommended class is E1. He advised not to use class E2 in residential premises.

When choosing high-quality linoleum, it is recommended to pay attention to the certificate of its compliance with sanitary standards. The expert also advised checking the smell of this material – if it is pungent, this coating should not be used.

Over the past summer in Russia, the increase in demand for repair services amounted to 71 percent. The demand for specialists in complex repairs, construction of walls and partitions and installation of heating systems has increased the most.