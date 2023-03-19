Russians named their favorite toys from the USSR Telegram– channel “Old Moscow”. A picture of a children’s room taken in the 1970s prompted a discussion among netizens.

The commentators saw in the photo things that they played themselves: teddy bears, a ball with a map of the world and dolls made in the GDR. Netizens also recalled that toy cars, soldiers and Young Chemist sets were desirable for children in the USSR.

“I had a doll with a stroller, and the stroller was so big, under my then height”, “I even kept such a bear”, “I had German dolls with my sister. They cost 8.50 each, and for a long time we persuaded my mother to buy them for us, ”the followers shared their memories from the Soviet period.

Earlier, the Russians remembered their favorite backyard games of childhood. They turned out to be classics, rubber bands, family and towns.