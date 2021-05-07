According to Russians, teachers, doctors and scientists receive the most unfairly low salaries, according to a study by the Rabota.ru service.

Most of the interviewed citizens said that teachers’ salaries should be on average 120,700 rubles. per month. 64% of respondents indicated that teachers receive undeservedly low salaries, reports RBK…

At the same time, about 58% of respondents expressed the opinion that the activities of medical workers should be paid in a larger amount. According to Russians, doctors deserve an average salary of 122,800 rubles. per month.

In addition, 36% of Russians noted the undeservedly low level of earnings for scientists. The work of scientists should be paid an average of 130,800 rubles a month, citizens believe.

The survey participants also pointed to the need to increase salaries among rescuers and firefighters, whose work was estimated by Russians at 126,900 rubles per month.

Insufficient level of wages was noted by the Russians and among the general laborers, the payment for whose professional activities, according to the respondents, should be up to 97,700 rubles a month.

Miners are in the lead in the list of the most highly rated professions by Russians, whom the respondents offered to pay up to 134,600 rubles a month. Not far in the ranking are engineers with an indicator of up to 132,700 rubles per month.

Less than 20% of Russians noted low earnings for sellers (18%), movers (18%), locksmiths (16%), drivers (14%), electricians (12%) and builders (11%)

On March 26, it became known what level of wages Russians consider sufficient for a decent life. It was reported that more than a third of the surveyed residents of Russia – 38% consider a monthly income of 50-80 thousand rubles worthy. About 28% of respondents believe that for a decent life they need a salary of 180-220 thousand rubles a month.

Earlier in April, Russians called the high-tech industry the most promising for a career. It was noted that they see great opportunities in robotics and artificial intelligence.