You can change winter tires to summer tires when the snow melts and the average daily temperature is above plus five degrees – these are optimal conditions for seasonal tire changes. It is reported by RIA News with reference to the experts of SberAuto.

The Russians were reminded that when the thermometer stays above plus five, winter tires lose their effectiveness: grip deteriorates, and the braking distance increases. In general, the risk of accidents increases.

In the heat, winter tires can overheat, because they are much softer than summer tires. Experts also reminded that when changing tires it is better to change the entire set, and combining tires of different seasons is extremely dangerous. Store the rubber vertically in a cool, dark room to prevent side deformation.

Earlier it became known that in Russia there will be a new way to fix the speed using cameras and a method to reduce speed in difficult weather conditions. Thus, it is planned to introduce dynamic road signs and an unusual scheme of fixation complexes. New road signs, depending on changes in weather conditions, will make it possible to correct information about speed limits, which is displayed on an electronic board. To fix violations, it is proposed to use three traffic cameras at once.

Automotive experts have pointed out that dynamic signs have drawbacks. They feared that the system would be useless in most Russian regions, because the weather is relatively stable and there are no sudden changes. He also believes that dynamic signs on regional roads will be poorly maintained.