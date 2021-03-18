The book service MyBook conducted a survey to determine the most popular poets among Russians. The study was conducted for Poetry Day, which is celebrated on March 21.

More than 2 thousand people took part in the poll of the service.

“Among Russian and foreign poets, Sergei Yesenin is the most popular among Russians. Its result is just over half of the votes. In second place is “our everything” – Alexander Pushkin (43%), in third – one of the most outstanding poetesses of the Silver Age – Anna Akhmatova (42%) ”, – writes“RIA News»On Thursday, March 18th.

English playwright William Shakespeare (41%) and poet Marina Tsvetaeva (38%) closed the top five.

Also in the list of popular poets were Mikhail Lermontov, Alexander Blok and Vladimir Mayakovsky, and among foreign authors, respondents singled out Omar Khayyam, Oscar Wilde and Dante Alighieri.

The most popular among contemporary authors are Vera Polozkova, Akh Astakhova, Dmitry Bykov, Sola Monova and Alexander Kushner. At the same time, about 45% of respondents are interested in modern poetry, more than 80% of respondents said that they are not indifferent to poetry, and 49% are regularly taught.

The leader of the rating of favorite poems of Russians was the work of Sergei Yesenin “You do not love me, do not regret …”. Also, the respondents often mentioned Mikhail Lermontov “I will not humiliate myself in front of you” and Eduard Asadov “I can wait for you very much”.

In February, Russian readers named Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice as the most romantic book.