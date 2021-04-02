Russians consider Russian President Vladimir Putin the most attractive man in the country. They expressed this opinion during pollconducted by analysts of the SuperJob service.

The study involved thousands of male and female respondents from all over Russia.

Among men, the head of state was named the most attractive in the country by 18% of respondents, and among women – 17%.

Showman Dmitry Nagiyev took the second place. It was noted by 3% of Russian women. Among men, 1% of the respondents voted for him.

Actor Danila Kozlovsky is behind Nagiyev in the ranking. He scored 2% from women and 1% from men.

In addition, men traditionally called themselves the most attractive. 19% of the respondents voted for this answer.

Another 9% believe that there is no such man at all. Among women, 19% agreed with this answer.

27% of men and 24% of women found it difficult to answer the question.

In 2019, the majority of Russians (46%) named Putin the politician of the year. In second place was Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (15%), another 10% preferred Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

In addition, 22% of the country’s residents expressed a desire to invite the president to their place for the New Year’s table.