Experts of the service for buying and selling cars online SberAvto conducted a survey among Russians and found out about the most anticipated automotive innovations in 2022.

According to a press release received by Izvestia on January 19, the most anticipated premiere was the fifth-generation Kia Sportage crossover, sales of which will begin in the first half of 2022. This model was named by 15% of respondents.

In second place is the updated Lada Vesta, which was named by 13% of respondents. The third place is occupied by the Chinese model Geely KX11, in which 11% of respondents are interested.

The fourth and fifth places were taken by crossovers Kia EV6 (9%) and Skoda Karoq (9%).

In August, the experts of the SberAvto service conducted a study and found out what signs Russian motorists believe in.

The most popular superstition among motorists has become the relationship between washing a vehicle and the likelihood of rain. It is familiar to 58% of respondents, while only 36% of them believe that the sign really works.