The Russians called the accumulation of funds the main difficulty in repairs

Russians in a study by the service “Repair with SberServices” and the social network “Odnoklassniki” spoke about preparations for renovations, and also named the main difficulties they face when transforming housing. The press release was received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

More than 3.6 thousand citizens over 18 years of age from all regions of the country took part in the study. It turned out that 72 percent of Russians have at least once encountered repairs, and 14 percent plan to start it in the near future. At the same time, 82 percent of those who were faced with renovation thought through the interior design themselves. Only 18 percent of respondents used the services of designers.

According to Odnoklassniki, interest in content about design solutions, tips and life hacks is constantly growing: for example, in March, the coverage of such content on the social network increased 2.5 times compared to the same period last year. Most often, women aged 30-35 years read articles and watch videos on this topic.

When planning an interior on their own, 46 percent study articles where people share their experiences and mistakes, 44 percent of respondents watch video tutorials, and 41 percent watch renovation life hacks. Practical instructions for creating a renovation plan are preferred by 32 percent of respondents, and 18 percent highlighted articles and reviews about trends. Inspiring stories motivate 12 percent.

57 percent of those surveyed said the main difficulty in repairs was accumulating funds. 44 percent of Russians admitted that when planning a renovation they are afraid that the cost will be higher than planned, and 28 percent are afraid of imperfections. 27 percent are convinced that finding professionals is difficult, and 26 percent reported a serious waste of energy and time. 22 percent of respondents intend to correct mistakes made on their own. 18 percent of respondents have doubts about where to start repairs; the same number have difficulty choosing building materials. 15 percent are worried they won't like the results, and four percent are afraid of choosing a style that will quickly become outdated.