The main tourist preferences of travelers in Russia and abroad are named – the majority of Russians admitted that they spend their leisure time in different ways depending on the destination. This was reported in the study of the online service OneTwoTrip, the results of which were received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

According to statistics, while traveling in Russia, 63 percent of respondents choose to spend time in nature, while abroad, 85 percent stay in cities.

According to analysts, more than half of the survey participants would prefer an extreme vacation at home, and excursion tours, on the contrary, abroad. Foreign museums would be visited by 77 percent of Russians, while Russian museums – only 23 percent.

Foreign trips also benefit from the number of people willing to rent a car there – 61 percent of Russians admitted that it is more comfortable for them to rent a car in other countries.

In addition, the majority are more willing to try traditional dishes in foreign establishments – 80 percent of the respondents answered this way.

Earlier in May, the Russians revealed what they think the perfect trip consists of. Thus, the “dream trip” should last two to three weeks and take place during the summer months. In addition, the respondents named close relatives as the best company for recreation.