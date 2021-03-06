Most Russian women call an income of 100 thousand rubles a month as optimal for their chosen one, while men are more often content with earnings from 30 to 50 thousand rubles from their chosen one. This is evidenced by the results of a study of the online financial platform Webbankir, which came to the disposal of “RIA News”.

More than a third of the surveyed Russian women (36.7%) believe that their partner should earn more than 100 thousand rubles a month. About a quarter (24%) consider a man’s income to be worthy at the level of 70-100 thousand rubles, while 19.6% of female respondents agree that a partner should earn 50-70 thousand rubles. The salary of the chosen one at the level of 30-50 thousand rubles will suit 17% of the respondents, and the income in the range of 15-30 thousand rubles – only 2.7% of Russian women.

In turn, most men have more modest expectations about the income of their other half. 26.3% of survey participants agreed on a woman’s income in the amount of 30 to 50 thousand rubles, 17.7% expressed a desire for the partner’s income to be from 100 thousand rubles, and 10.5% of respondents consider the optimal amount to be from 70 to 100 thousand rubles.

The majority of both sexes (64% each) agree that a man’s income should exceed a woman’s. However, 21.8% of men and 25.9% favored equal income in a pair.

About 13.2% of male respondents believe that a woman may not work at all, but with respect to men, only 7.4% of women considered this situation acceptable. Also, none of the survey participants supported the opinion that a man may not earn at all. At the same time, 0.7% of men admit that their chosen one will not have their own income.

The study was conducted between February and early March and involved over 1,500 people across the country.

Earlier, on March 1, it became known that the highest average salary in Russia is received by residents of the Magadan Region – 127 thousand rubles, in second place is the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug – 117 thousand, on the third – the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug – 96.6 thousand. , and on the fourth – Moscow – 95 thousand rubles.