Russian tourists listed the countries of the world in which friendly and sociable locals were most likely to meet, ready to help. This is evidenced by the results of a survey of the travel planning service OneTwoTrip, received by the editorial board of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the data received, Italy was in first place in this rating – it was named by 12.8 percent of respondents. Georgia is in second place with 11.5 percent of the vote, and Turkey is in third (8.3 percent).

In addition, many study participants cited Spain (4.5 percent), Germany and Greece (3.8 percent each). The United States, Thailand and the Netherlands won 3.2 percent each, and the Czech Republic, Belgium, India, Abkhazia and France each won 1.5 percent.

In addition, a separate similar survey was conducted for Russian cities – St. Petersburg (22 percent), Sochi (14.8 percent) and Kazan (14) became its leaders. The list also includes Vladikavkaz (3 percent) and Kaliningrad (2.8).

On March 18, Russian travel blogger Andrei Sharashkin, who had been walking in different regions of the country for three years, said that the most hospitable, friendly and at the same time poor Russians live in Dagestan. According to his observations, the standard of living in the republic lags behind the average standard of living in the country by about 10-15 years. In general, the man believes that there are more good people in Russia than bad ones.