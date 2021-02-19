The Russians named the cities with the best wages in their field. The content of the research service “Rabota.ru” is available at the disposal of “Lenta.ru”.

Moscow has become the leader in terms of salary expectations. Thus, 86 percent of survey participants said that in their field, the best salary can be obtained only in the capital. St. Petersburg took the second place (29 percent), followed by Novosibirsk (7 percent). Also, Ekaterinburg (7 percent) and Kazan (6 percent) are among the five cities in which Russians expect high salaries in their field.

The authors of the study emphasize that Moscow has not become a leader in all sectors. So, in the sphere of restaurants and cafes, Sochi is in first place. Average salary expectations there are 68 thousand rubles.

Novosibirsk proved to be a leader in terms of expectations from the banking, financial and investment spheres. Specialists in these areas expect the highest salary in the amount of 110 thousand rubles.

In St. Petersburg, they believe that the best salaries can be obtained in education – about 77 thousand rubles, as well as in the field of transport and logistics – 102 thousand rubles.

Moscow turned out to be the leader in terms of salary expectations in the IT sector. Specialists in this area expect that in the capital they will receive an average of 126 thousand rubles. In addition, the Russian capital turned out to be a leader in marketing, PR and media. Job seekers expect from employers an average of 123 thousand rubles a month. In terms of salary expectations in the field of medicine, Moscow also came first. On average, specialists in this area are counting on 82 thousand rubles.

Earlier it was reported that in 2020 women were fired – both forcibly and of their own free will – more actively than men. Thus, the number of female workers who lost their jobs was almost a quarter higher than the number of such workers and amounted to 1.2 million last year. Most of the women have finished their jobs and have not yet found a new one in the field of sales.