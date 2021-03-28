The Russians were named the best anti-inflationary assets: in the face of accelerating inflation, investors should buy real assets and gold. Told about it RIA News Maxim Achkasov, Director of the Investment Department of the International Investment Fund Technology of the Future.

The expert called for buying real assets, including raw materials, agricultural products, industrial and precious metals, and reducing the share of financial assets – stocks and bonds.

“Investments in them are possible in the form of buying futures or exchange traded funds (ETF), which invest in commodities or futures. Investments in real estate are also interesting. At the same time, it is worth cutting financial assets (stocks, bonds and various financial instruments), ”the expert warned.

According to Achkasov, gold is traditionally considered the best real asset that protects against inflation risks. “There is a direct link between the price of gold and the rate of inflation: the correlation between them has historically exceeded 90 percent. The uncontrolled printing of money in developed countries and the continuation of the long-term trend towards the weakening of the dollar will support the rise in gold prices in the long term, ”he assured.

Earlier in March, Russians were named the best types of real estate for investing money. Private practicing realtor Alexander Kharybin noted that in the current conditions it is necessary to buy apartments for investment purposes with great caution – there is a risk that their prices will go down, as housing has risen too much in recent years. The expert advised to pay attention to parking spaces and commercial real estate.