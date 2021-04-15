The Russians named the amount of savings necessary for a restful sleep: the desired amount of savings for a comfortable family life averaged 1.3 million rubles. This was reported by Izvestia with reference to a survey by Sberbank Life Insurance and NPF Sberbank.

Residents of Moscow need the most money. Vladivostok and St. Petersburg.

Most of the respondents noted that, on average, a family needs 1.3 million rubles to feel confident. At the same time, Muscovites, residents of Vladivostok and St. Petersburg named the largest savings – 1.8, 1.7 and 1.6 million rubles, respectively. According to the survey, savings are most often made in Tomsk, Kirov, Krasnoyarsk, Khabarovsk and Saratov.

Also, almost 40 percent of survey participants save some of their income on a regular basis or from time to time. People with higher education (41 percent) and people of the older age group (43 percent) are most inclined to save. However, among young people, the number of those who save part of their income was lower (28 percent).

Basically, the Russians surveyed put it off for unforeseen circumstances, child support and travel.

Earlier, two self-regulatory pension organizations – ANPF and NAPF – proposed introducing a separate tax deduction in Russia in order to stimulate citizens to independently save for an additional pension. It is noted that the limit for calculating the amount of benefits should be increased to 400 thousand rubles. In this case, citizens will be able to return up to 52 thousand rubles every year from voluntary contributions for future retirement. The Central Bank conceptually supported the idea, as it believes that this stimulates the population to form long-term savings.