Russians need an average of 173 thousand rubles a month in order to feel happy. It is reported by RIA News citing a study of the SuperJob service.

According to the results of the survey, the residents of Moscow need the most for happiness – 224 thousand rubles. It is noted that men have slightly higher monetary appetites than women: 192 thousand and 155 thousand rubles, respectively. At the same time, 130 thousand rubles a month will be enough for young people under 24 years old, and 195 thousand rubles for people over 45 years old.

Last year, the average happiness was estimated at 155 thousand rubles, in 2019 – at 161 thousand rubles.

Earlier, the Russians were named unusual vacancies with a salary of 100 thousand rubles per month. The highest paid unusual vacancy was a refrigeration worker in Moscow: a monthly salary of 175 thousand rubles or more is indicated for her. The applicant is required to be able to diagnose and maintain household refrigerators, advise clients on the causes of breakdowns, repair methods and cost. In Tyumen, a car painter can earn 150 thousand a month. Requirements include punctuality, planning skills, and willingness to travel. The same amount of money can be received by an exercise therapy doctor in a Moscow medical center.