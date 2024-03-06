The services “Rabota.ru” and “Podrabotka” conducted a study and found out at what age, in the opinion of Russians, one should start working and what professions are best suited for teenagers. More than 3,600 people from all regions of Russia took part in the study. The results were made available to Izvestia on March 6.

83% of Russians surveyed agree that teenagers should earn extra money. 37% of them suggest that working life should begin in the 10th–11th grades of school. According to 31% of respondents, it is worth starting to earn extra money in the first years of university or college. 15% voted to end high school.

64% of respondents emphasized that part-time work develops responsibility and teaches independence. According to 53% of respondents, a part-time job prepares a child for adult life and teaches them to make important decisions. The same number chose the development of financial independence and literacy as the reason. 43% are confident that this way the child will gain work experience and acquire valuable professional skills. 2% chose the “Other” option.

The majority of respondents (66%) chose to work as a courier as the ideal profession for teenagers. 60% voted for the order picker, 42% for the animator, 38% for the waiter. 32% think that a suitable profession for a teenager to work part-time would be a sales consultant. 28% of study participants believe that a child can start a career as a warehouse worker. 26% chose a promoter, 24% a copywriter, 21% a tutor. 21% of respondents voted for a barista as a suitable profession, 17% for a nanny, and 14% for a builder. 11% of study participants named other areas of work.

Among those who are sure that teenagers should not work, 58% think that the child should only study. According to 39% of respondents, children are now too busy. 27% believe that employers rarely take formal responsibility for employing teenagers. The same number pay attention to the fact that there are no conditions for children to work.

25% of study participants think about resting their children before starting life. 2% of respondents are sure that teenagers should not have pocket money. 8% of respondents chose the “Other” option.

On March 4, from a survey of the Rabota.ru service, it became known that almost every tenth Russian (9%) works in the specialty that he dreamed of as a child. 19% chose a field close to their childhood dream. In most cases, youthful dreams became reality among workers in the fields of education and science (14%), doctors (12%), as well as lawyers and builders (11% each). Also, 9% of representatives of the transport industry fulfilled their childhood dreams, and 6% of workers in the production complex and the security and safety sector did the same.