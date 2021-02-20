Russian tourists named good reasons why they refuse to take additional leave between official weekends and public holidays. This is stated in the study of the service for travel planning OneTwoTrip, received by the editorial office of “Lenta.ru”.

According to the obtained data, the majority of domestic travelers who do not extend their vacations explain their actions by increased prices for tickets and hotels during such periods – this was stated by 23 percent of respondents. Another 17 percent admitted that they do not have the financial ability to rest longer.

In turn, 16 percent of respondents noticed that they accumulate vacation days, 11 percent are dissatisfied with the excessive number of vacationers at resorts on holidays, nine percent prefer to spend this time at home or in the country and do not complain about the lack of short weekends, and seven percent noted that they do not with whom to travel. 17 percent of Russians gave other reasons.

In general, according to the study, 59 percent of tourists from Russia still extend their holidays for the holidays, and most often they arrange long vacations in May (30 percent), New Year (29), March 8 (14) and Defender of the Fatherland Day (13 ).

On January 15, travel experts told Russian tourists how in 2021 one should correctly allocate vacation days in order to rest twice as long. So, travelers are advised to use a special method to dispose of official weekends dedicated to public holidays, namely 21 days, excluding the New Year period. Experts have found that if you take 18 days of vacation and add adjacent weekends to them, the vacation will last 45 days.