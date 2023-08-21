Designer Kerimova called pumps and over the knee boots essential shoes for girls

Russian designer Anika Kerimova named five models that every girl needs to create a luxurious shoe look. Her comment is posted “Evening Moscow”.

In this case, the expert called pumps suitable, which visually lengthen the legs and are combined with both formal outfits and informal clothes. At the same time, she listed closed-toe, open-heeled shoes and ankle boots, especially in white, with no laces and medium heels.

In addition, the list included over the knee boots and pointed boots with heels. As for the latter, the specialist advised to look at the options for gray and brown colors or styles with animal print or crocodile skin effect.

Earlier in August, stylist Elvira Yankovskaya named the most fashionable shoes for Russian women for the fall of 2023. So, in the coming season, Mary Jane style shoes and slouchy boots will be popular, the expert noted.