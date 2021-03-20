The Russians were named diseases that can be transmitted to people from pets. Therapist Tina Petrovskaya told about this, REN TV quoted her as saying.

According to her, pets are a “unique reservoir” for various microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses, protozoa or helminths.

The most common diseases that can be contracted from pets are rabies, neurotropic virus, lichen, toxoplasmosis, salmonellosis, and leptospirosis. “Therefore, it is so important to be examined and to be engaged in prevention not only for a person, but also to prevent and vaccinate your pet,” Petrovskaya said. She also added that it is important to consult with a veterinarian after the pet has appeared in the house, and the conditions of its detention before that are in doubt.

Earlier, the former sanitary doctor of Russia, State Duma deputy Gennady Onishchenko, talked about which animals can carry the coronavirus. According to him, small rodents, bats, snakes, domestic dogs and cats can become infected with it.