HR Director Yulia Sanina: you need to turn off work chats before vacation

In order to fully relax on vacation and not think about work, you need to do a few things in advance, said Yulia Sanina, director of personnel and organizational development at the Rabota.ru service. In an interview with Izvestia, she listed ways to properly prepare for the holidays.

According to Sanina, in order not to worry about doing things, you need to create a separate document with a list of all tasks and the status of their implementation. “It is important in handing over the names of colleagues, partners or clients with whom you interacted on these tasks. For emergencies, you can leave a contact where you can be contacted, ”the expert recommended.

In addition, Sanina advised notifying colleagues in advance of your absence and indicating who and on what issues to contact during this period, and turning off notifications in work chats and mail. At the same time, in the mail, she recommended putting an automatic answer with the contacts of the person who can be contacted. If this rule is neglected, she warned, the long absence of a response can negatively affect communication with partners or employees.

Earlier, psychologist Denis Dolgov urged not to check work mail and turn off the phone during the holidays. According to him, before you go on vacation, you need to understand whether a disaster will happen if you disconnect from the work process for two weeks.