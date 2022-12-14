Economist Krichevsky: Russians have the right not to pay the loan in case of bankruptcy

Economist Aleksey Krichevsky said that there are ways to avoid paying on loans legally. them he listed Prime agency.

The specialist pointed out that the borrower has the right not to pay if the loan was insured and an insured event occurred, for example, an injury that disabled a person. He explained that in this case the debt would be paid by the insurance company. “There are cases when an insurance company pays out a loan for a borrower after he lost his job, that is, he was fired against his will, and is in search of a new place of employment,” Krichevsky added.

In addition, he continued, you can withdraw from your debt obligations if you become bankrupt. In this case, the person’s property will be sold to bailiffs, after which the proceeds will be used to pay all debts. Also, the economist noted, a person may not pay the loan in case of errors in the preparation of the contract by the bank. In addition, the borrower has the right to defer payments by issuing a credit holiday, or take advantage of the possibility of partial repayment of the debt by redeeming his contract from the bank or collectors after the expiration of the limitation period.

