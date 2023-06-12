Internet scammers often use phishing sites and apps to steal money or identity from people of all ages, as well as by scanning QR codes. On Monday, June 12, Daria Tatarinova, an Internet specialist and executive director of the fulfillment operator TEAM DEEM, told about this in an interview with “Gazeta.Ru”.

On the Internet, phishing and fake sites are most common, the number of which has increased after many world brands left the Russian market, the expert noted.

“Scammers earn up to $100 million a month on such sites. And that’s just the official data. Therefore, before making a purchase, carefully study the site, especially the “contacts” and “delivery” tabs. It’s very easy not to get caught by scammers if you make sure that the site you are on is official,” the expert recommended.

The same situation will be with fake mobile applications of online stores, banks and other commercial and even government organizations. Such applications are very likely to carry malware with them in their downloads, which will steal both personal data and money.

To avoid downloading fake applications, the expert advised to go to the official websites of the necessary companies and from there, follow the link to download the required application. However, even so, it is worth checking the reviews of other users, focusing on the negative rating.

It is necessary to immediately remove the application if the logo or color is different from the official site, Tatarinova emphasized.

“Another danger on the Internet is fake sales and pranks. So users receive notifications about winning the drawing or about the possibility of blocking their account by other users. At the same time, below they are asked to follow an unknown link to find out the details. After the transition, the user gives the scammers all his personal data, ”the Internet specialist warned.

Another way of stealing money is the use of QR codes, after scanning which money is debited from the accounts. For example, scammers place flyers with codes on walls and asphalt or send them chatbots promising high salaries, getting rid of loans or discounts in stores when scanning, the Internet specialist concluded.

The day before, Telecom Daily CEO Denis Kuskov spoke about ways to remove a phone number from the spammer database. It is impossible to completely remove oneself from all databases, however, a smartphone user receives temporary protection from calls and SMS spammers when changing the old phone number to a new one, just created recently and not previously used by anyone.

Also, lawyer Yevgeny Antonov named the procedure in case of detection of a loan issued by fraudsters. According to him, if the loan was received only using the personal data of the borrower, who actually did not receive money (including to the account), did not sign any documents with a handwritten or electronic signature, and other people’s phone numbers and email addresses are indicated in the documents of the lender , then there is every chance to prove the absence of a real loan to a nominally listed borrower and you will not have to repay the loan. As a result, the credit institution will be considered the victim.