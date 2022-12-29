The Russians listed their main New Year’s affairs in research popular job search service SuperJob.ru The survey involved 1,600 economically active citizens over 18 years old from different districts of the country.

The task of buying gifts for relatives and friends received the largest number of votes – ten percent of the respondents mentioned it. Five percent of respondents plan to have time to do a general cleaning in the last days of the year. Four percent were each for the answer options “decorate the house, decorate the Christmas tree”, “finish repairs”, “prepare for the celebration of the New Year” and “get well”. Three percent of the Russians surveyed are going to finish their studies and find time for rest.

Less popular responses included wanting to exercise and lose weight, see a doctor, spend time with family, get out of debt, improve your personal life, get a haircut or haircut, and move. 15 percent of those surveyed said that they had already done all the planned things.

In an earlier survey, Russians listed their top goals for 2023. Most of the respondents admitted that they are planning to finally arrange their personal lives.