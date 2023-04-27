Nutritionist Lushnikova: eating low-fat foods leads to high cholesterol

If you regularly eat low-fat foods, cholesterol levels can rise, as well as problems with immunity, mood and fertility, says nutritionist-therapist Olga Lushnikova. The main dangers of cottage cheese, kefir and other products with low fat content are listed Russians in an interview with Gazeta.Ru.

The specialist explained that fats are necessary for the body to absorb and synthesize vitamins, produce steroid hormones, including sex hormones. Deficiency of these substances leads to a variety of health problems and adversely affects the beauty and youthfulness of the skin, hair and nails.

The constant consumption of fat-free foods leads to an increase in cholesterol levels. The body, not receiving this vital substance with food, begins to synthesize it on its own, often in excess. Olga Lushnikovanutritionist

In addition, fat-free products, according to the doctor, contain harmful additives and substances. So, low-fat butter contains hydrogenated vegetable fats, trans fats, which over time provoke the development of atherosclerosis, tumors, inflammatory, cardiovascular diseases, diseases of the liver and pancreas.

See also Dental costs, are they reimbursed from the basic insurance or not? Fat plays another important role – improving the taste of products. The lower the fat content, the less pleasant the taste. In order to improve it, manufacturers add starch, refined sugar, sweeteners, this gives extra calories, increases the glycemic index of products. Olga Lushnikovanutritionist

Related materials:

Lushnikova added that calcium from fat-free cottage cheese and milk is almost not absorbed by the body. In addition, they do not give a full feeling of satiety. The optimal fat content of dairy products, in her opinion, is 82.5 percent for butter, 15-20 percent for sour cream, five to nine percent for cottage cheese. The fat content of milk and kefir should not be less than 2.5 percent.

Earlier, dietitian Elena Solomatina said that low-fat foods will not help you lose weight. According to her, such products, on the contrary, can lead to weight gain.