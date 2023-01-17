Surgeon Ntire: Smoking and alcohol negatively affect the result of plastic surgery

Surgeon Antonio Ntire listed bad habits that negatively affect the result of plastic surgery. He spoke on this subject in an interview. Aif.ru.

First of all, the doctor urged the Russians to completely stop smoking for at least 2-3 weeks before and after the procedure. The doctor added that some specialists have significantly limited the list of interventions that they are willing to carry out for smoking patients. “And there are good reasons for this: nicotine and carbon dioxide significantly reduce the flow of blood and oxygen to the tissues, which impairs the healing of postoperative scars,” Ntire specified.

In addition, according to the doctor, it is better to limit alcohol consumption, since alcoholic beverages reduce the effectiveness of certain drugs, including painkillers, increase the risk of respiratory arrest during anesthesia, and also disrupt collagen formation, which complicates the process of postoperative scarring. In addition, ethanol dries out the skin, causing it to quickly lose its healthy appearance.

In addition, the interlocutor of the publication urged patients to observe a sleep schedule before eyelid surgery and eliminate stress before any other procedure with a plastic surgeon. “Psychological stress significantly increases the time to complete recovery after surgery,” the expert said.

In conclusion, the doctor advised readers not to contact specialists in case of obesity, since after liposuction it will be difficult for an overweight person to eat right and play sports. “Without them, the likelihood of re-gaining weight and complete disappointment in the results of plastic surgery is high,” he explained.