Venereologist Ivanov said about the negative impact of fast food and alcohol on male potency

Foods that have a negative effect on male potency include fast food, alcohol, and foods high in sugar. About this in an interview with Gazeta.RU declared Roman Ivanov, a dermatovenereologist at the Gemotest laboratory, who also listed the main disadvantages of eating junk food.

Ivanov stated that fast food causes the greatest harm to the potency of Russians. According to him, such food contains a high amount of trans fats, simple carbohydrates and flavor enhancers. They lead to obesity and high cholesterol levels. In the future, this can cause atherosclerosis and other diseases that have a detrimental effect on potency.

“In addition, fatty foods negatively affect the production of testosterone, a male hormone that is responsible for libido and sexual activity,” Ivanov stated, adding that one hamburger reduces testosterone levels in the blood by a quarter.

Speaking about the effect of alcohol, Ivanov said that five cans of beer can reduce sexual desire by 23 percent. Also, the abuse of sweets, including confectionery, carbonated drinks and packaged juice, leads to erectile dysfunction. All these products lead to a sharp jump in insulin. If it happens regularly, then insulin resistance will develop, which increases the risk of developing diabetes.

