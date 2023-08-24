Endocrinologist Dilyara Lebedeva listed the Russians effective ways to rejuvenate at home. The publication writes about it “Doctor Peter”.

First of all, the specialist advised me to cook my own food in order to eat quality products. “Secondly, get into the habit of chewing your food thoroughly. So solid pieces will get into your stomach already processed, it will be easier for the gastrointestinal tract to digest food, and pathogenic bacteria will not receive a resource for reproduction. So you save acid, bile and enzymes, and also avoid intoxication, ”the doctor explained.

In addition, the doctor recommended to exercise regularly, visit a bath or sauna, work at their summer cottage and have sex. According to her, this activity will allow you to remove all toxins from the body through sweat.

Related materials:

Lebedeva also added squats to the list of skin-friendly activities. She said that during such physical activity, the lymph moves through the body due to muscle contraction from the bottom up, as a result of which the skin and body look more attractive.

In addition, the expert recalled the importance of quality sleep and drinking enough water. “So you will eat less, your metabolism will speed up, and your appearance will improve significantly,” the endocrinologist emphasized.

In conclusion, Lebedeva added that the appearance of a person is affected by his psychological health. For this reason, as stated by the doctor, it is worth abandoning toxic people. “Communication with those who carry stress and negativity also affects health and beauty. If you can’t completely get rid of communication with toxic people, then at least reduce contacts to a minimum, ”the interlocutor of the publication clarified.

In July, blogger Lydia Dupra was left with a bloodied face after a rejuvenation procedure at the clinic. The woman said that she turned to specialists for a needle lifting service.