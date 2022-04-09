Surveys by the Russian sociological centers VTsIOM and FOM indicate that, during the second half of March, more than 70% of Russians supported the ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine. However, independent sociologists assure that many of those questioned may hide their true attitude towards the war to the pollsters of the sociological services for fear of reprisals from power.

Sociologists Philipp Chapkovski and Max Schaub recently conducted an experiment in which 3,000 Russian citizens were given a so-called ‘list’ survey. Participants received a list of several questions, although they were not required to answer directly. It was only necessary to indicate how many statements they agreed with.

There were four randomly arranged questions: do you support 1) a monthly help for poor families; 2) the legalization of same-sex marriages; 3) the prohibition of abortion at the legislative level; 4) the actions of the Russian Army in Ukraine?

Half of the respondents got a list with those four questions. The other half received only three questions, excluding the last one, the one related to the war. Comparing the results of the two groups, the sociologists found that the issue of military intervention was supported by 53% of those surveyed.

When the same experts conducted another survey with a single explicit question about support for the military operation, the result was 15% higher, at 68%. The study’s authors point out that even 53% cannot be interpreted as the actual level of support in Russia for the invasion. The bottom line, according to Chapkovski and Schaub, is that “it is convincingly confirmed that a very significant proportion of the Russian population is afraid to express their negative attitude towards the war, even in a sociological survey.”

The surveys are done at home or, fundamentally, by telephone, which strengthens the idea that it will be known what each one thinks with name and surname. Refusing to participate in the survey is also not highly recommended because it indicates that there is an intention to hide something. It is common, therefore, that many critics of the war and Putin’s policy do not tell sociologists the truth.

The propaganda barrage in favor of the invasion of Ukraine in the Russian official media, according to the main opposition leader, Alexei Navalni, currently in prison, also contributes to creating a climate of apparent adherence to the Kremlin’s warmongering slogans. In a recent message posted on Instagram, Navalni says that “the enormity of the lies on federal television channels is unimaginable” and gives the example of the Bucha massacre.