The Russians in March updated the historical record of overdue credit card debt. It exceeded 151 billion rubles. This was reported on May 1 by the credit bureau Equifax.

It is noted that the volume of “bad debts” increased by 0.5%, and the number of credit cards with overdue debts only by 708 pieces.

The growth of overdue debts does not cause much concern among specialists. They noted that over the past two years, the level of debt as a percentage has been decreasing.

“Credit cards continue to be the most difficult product for many consumers to understand, which is reflected in such an increase in overdue debt,” he quotes “RIA News” Bureau “Equifax”.

Earlier, on April 26, it became known that Russian banks issued credit cards to citizens in the first quarter of 2021 with a total credit limit of 200 billion rubles, which is 2 billion rubles more than before the lockdown: in January-March 2020 there were 198 billion rubles …

The average limit on credit cards in the first quarter of 2021 was 66.6 thousand rubles. In the same period last year, it amounted to 66.5 thousand rubles.

Issuance of credit cards in March 2021 rose sharply – by 23% compared to February and by 15% compared to March 2020. In the first month of spring, financial organizations issued 1.2 million such cards.